Needy Girl Overdose Delayed - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher and developer Why So Serious? and developer Xemono have delayed point-and-click adventure game, Needy Girl Overdose, from June 5 to an unannounced release date.

"We want to offer our sincerest apologies to all of the players who have been waiting patiently for this release, and we appreciate your understanding and support as we further increase our efforts to provide you with the best and most appropriate ‘play’ possible," said the companies in a statement.

View a trailer of the game below:

Needy Girl Overdose is in development for PC via Steam and will be priced at $15.99.

