Assetto Corsa Sales Top 12 Million Units

posted 6 hours ago

The parent company of Assetto Corsa publisher 505 Games, Digital Bros, has published its results for the third quarter of its 2020/2021 fiscal year. In the report, it was announced Assetto Corsa has sold over 12 million units worldwide and generated more than €66 million in revenue.

It was also revealed a mobile version of Assetto Corsa is in development and is expected to launch in Summer 2021. Assetto Corsa 2 is also in development, but it won't launch until 2024.

Assetto Corsa is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

