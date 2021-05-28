Miitopia Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 23, 2021.

Miitopia has debuted in third place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to fourth place and NBA 2K21 is down one spot to fifth. Paper Mario: The Origami King has re-entered the charts in sixth place. FIFA 21 is down from sixth to seventh place, while Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Resident Evil Village Miitopia - NEW Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Paper Mario: The Origami King FIFA 21 Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Pokemon Snap

