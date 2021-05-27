Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 5 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 9-15 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,557 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 423,648 units sold for the week ending May 15, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 85.70 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 223,822 units to bring its lifetime sales to 8.44 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 94,691 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.00 million units.
It has taken the Xbox Series X|S 27 weeks to sell five million units worldwide. This is faster than the Xbox One and Xbox 360, which took 37 weeks and 49 weeks, respectively, to sell five million units worldwide.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 32,434 units, the Xbox One sold 14,819 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 700 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 39,988 units (10.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 141,741 (-81.4%), the Xbox One is down 57,133 units (-79.4%), and the 3DS is down 7,901 units (-91.9%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 423,648 (85,697,195)
- PlayStation 5 - 223,822 (8,438,333)
- Xbox Series X|S - 94,691 (5,004,091)
- PlayStation 4 - 32,434 (115,583,419)
- Xbox One - 14,819 (50,097,070)
- 3DS - 700 (75,933,414)
- Switch - 173,984
- PlayStation 5 - 72,105
- Xbox Series X|S - 56,253
- PlayStation 4 - 10,948
- Xbox One - 10,352
- 3DS - 96
- Nintendo Switch - 101,541
- PlayStation 5 - 72,206
- Xbox Series X|S - 26,524
- PlayStation 4 - 17,342
- Xbox One - 3,529
- 3DS - 108
- Switch - 130,229
- PlayStation 5 - 74,874
- Xbox Series X|S - 8,698
- PlayStation 4 - 3,272
- Xbox One - 511
- 3DS - 486
- Switch - 17,894
- PlayStation 5 - 4,637
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,216
- PlayStation 4 - 872
- Xbox One - 427
- 3DS - 10
The switch is definitely blowing away my expectations. Really scratching my head about Nintendo's 25 million forecast.
INCREDIBLE numbers for a console that only have been out for 6 months and still has no first party exclusive games. i think they're going to do very good this generation, specially when games like Halo Infinite, Hellblade 2, Starfield, Avowed and Forza Motorsport star to be released.