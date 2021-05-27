Rune Factory 5 Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 99,118, PS5 Sells 16,264 - Sales

Rune Factory 5 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 102,853 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 23, 2021.

Miitopia (NS) has debuted in second with sales of 72,725 units. Angelique Luminarise (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 12,844 units.

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) is in third place with sales of 26,253units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 18,623 units. Resident Evil Village (PS5) is in fifth with sales of 16,332 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in seventh with sales of 11,401 units.

There are nine games for the Nintendo Switch in the top 10 and one for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 99,118 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 16,264 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,298 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,176 units, and the 3DS sold 376 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous, 05/20/21) – 102,853 (New) [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 72,725 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 26,253 (2,201,869) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 18,623 (2,586,777) [PS4] Resident Evil Village (Capcom, 05/08/21) – 16,332 (162,548) [NSW] Angelique Luminarise (Koei Tecmo, 05/20/21) – 12,844 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 11,401 (2,191,728) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,361 (1,960,244) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 10,207 (749,349) [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) – 9,767 (221,745)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 65,889 (16,119,330) Switch Lite – 33,229 (3,827,800) PlayStation 5 – 12,232 (618,999) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,032 (123,727) PlayStation 4 – 1,298 (7,785,663) Xbox Series S – 637 (11,690) Xbox Series X – 539 (33,266) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 376 (1,164,458)

