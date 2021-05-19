Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Has Full Cross-Play Support - News

/ 315 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Gasket Games announced the turn-based strategy game, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, will have full cross-play support at launch.

Here is an overview of the cross-play support in the game:

When you’re not playing in one of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground‘s non-linear, procedurally generated, single-player campaigns, cross-play multiplayer will have you gaining a collection over time as you fight other players online, improving your army and earning more rewards. Jump in a player-versus-player match through the common matchmaking pool, or send a code-based invitation to your rivals on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, or PC to meet them on the battlefield.

You’ll clash in intense, tactical combat across a wide variety of battlefields in the realms of Life, Death, and Metal. Every tile has strategic relevance, from valuable high ground to aethyr pools brimming with energy and ancient chests filled with secrets and rewards. Use the strengths of your army to gain the upper hand, and slay the opponent’s hero or totem, securing the win.

Lead one of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground‘s three highly customizable factions—the stalwart Stormcast Eternals, ghoulish Nighthaunt and putrescent Maggotkin—in fast-paced, dynamic, turn-based warfare. Build your army your way, and upgrade your forces with new heroes, units, skills, weapons, and more to claim victory.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Conquer the Mortal Realms!

Become the commander of one of the extraordinary factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar—a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms. This is Storm Ground, a world of legends, heroes, hellish creatures and fearsome battles.

Lead your highly-customizable force in this dynamic and spectacular skirmish turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Victories allow you to collect and upgrade new types of units, powerful equipment, and unlock devastating skills.

Explore all the routes in Storm Ground’s non-linear campaign. During each new playthrough, overcome new odds to find unique units and gears. Build your legendary army and defy other players in epic online duels.

Key Features:

The first strategy videogame adaptation of Games Workshop’s epic Age of Sigmar.

Age of Sigmar. Spectacular and fast-paced tactical battles.

Unlock, collect and upgrade dozens of units, equipment and skills.

Play solo or online in epic 1vs1 battles.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles