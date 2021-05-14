Starfield is Exclusive to Xbox and PC, Says VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb - News

There have been rumors that Bethesda Softworks is aiming to release Starfield in Holiday 2021 as an Xbox console exclusive, along with a release on PC. VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb via Twitter has stated the rumors are true and it will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

"Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period. This is me confirming that," Grubb said.

He did not specify if the game would be a next-generation game and only release on the Xbox Series X|S or if it would also get a release on the Xbox One.

Starfield was announced at E3 2018 and is the first new IP in 25 years for Bethesda Game Studios. Other than a teaser trailer not much is known about the game.

