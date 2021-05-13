Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special Live Stream Set for May 26 - News

/ 402 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will host a Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream on Wednesday, May 26 at 8:30 pm PDT / 11:30 pm EDT / May 27 at 12:00 JST. You can watch it in English on YouTube here.

"May 27th is Dragon Quest Day, and to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series, we’re bringing you a special broadcast to showcase all of the latest information about what’s going on—and what’s yet to come—in the world of Dragon Quest," Square Enix said.

"For the first time in Dragon Quest history, the show will feature live interpretation from Japanese, so that our international fans can stay up-to-date with developments in the Dragon Quest series, too. Don’t miss it, or you’ll miss out!"

The original Dragon Quest released for the Famicom in Japan on May 27, 1986.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles