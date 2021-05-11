Embracer Group Acquires Appeal Studios, KAIKO, Massive Miniteam, and FRAME BREAK - News

Embracer Group announced it has Appeal Studios, KAIKO, and Massive Miniteam. The studios will be part of its THQ Nordic subsidiary. It has also acquired FRAME BREAK and put it under its Amplifier Game Invest subsidiary.

Embracer Group has also established new developer Gate21. It will enable the creation of "world-class 3D characters."

Read the press release below:

THQ Nordic GmbH

Appeal Studios SA

THQ Nordic GmbH has acquired Belgium-based Appeal Studios S.A., the original creators behind Outcast (1999). Appeal Studios was founded in 2018 and is currently engaging 55 employees. The team is currently developing an innovative open-world sci-fi action adventure that has not been officially announced. See Appeal Studios’ website for further information.

KAIKO GmbH

THQ Nordic GmbH has acquired the Frankfurt-based KAIKO, the developer behind numerous technically challenging ports such as in Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered, Legend of Kay Anniversary, Darksiders: Warmastered, Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, and most recently Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning and its upcoming expansion “Fatesworn.” The studio was founded 2014 and currently engages 10 employees. See KAIKO’s website for further information.

Massive Miniteam GmbH

THQ Nordic GmbH’s studio and publisher, HandyGames has acquired the German-based studio Massive Miniteam. The acquisition is the first one done by HandyGames. Massive Miniteam was founded 2018. The studio is located Pulheim, near Cologne, and employs 20 team members. Massive Miniteam is a motivated and highly creative development team working with HandyGames on several titles. Massive Miniteam will be fully integrated within the HandyGames organization, under the operative group THQ Nordic. See Massive Miniteam’s website for further information.

Gate21 d.o.o

In addition, THQ Nordic GmbH has founded and incorporated Gate21 d.o.o in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The team will enable THQ Nordic GmbH to have world-class 3D characters using the most advanced character and facial rigs in development projects.

Amplifier Game Invest AB

FRAME BREAK AB

Amplifier Game Invest AB has acquired the Swedish-based studio FRAME BREAK AB. The studio was founded in 2020 and today has a team size of five persons. FRAME BREAK will be developing games based on their own IP, focusing on highly replayable co-op experiences on platforms like PC and consoles. FRAME BREAK, based in Skövde, becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Amplifier Game Invest AB, joining the ranks of 13 other game development companies already part of the Amplifier family. See FRAME BREAK’s website for further information.

