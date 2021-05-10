505 Games to Publish MercurySteam's Next Game - News

505 Games in its press release for the financial report for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 announced it has signed a worldwide publishing deal with developer MercurySteam. The game will launch for console and PC.

MercurySteam is known for developing Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Metroid: Samus Returns, and Spacelords.

No other details on the game were announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

