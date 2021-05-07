Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 for PS5 Delayed - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

CI Games has delayed the PlayStation 5 version of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 from June 4 to later in 2021. This is due to "unforeseen technical issues discovered in the weeks leading up to launch." The Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam versions will still launch on June 4.

CI Games has apologized for the delay of the PS5 version and has decided to make the first major DLC available for free on all versions of the game. The DLC will add a new map that will feature new contracts.

"We could not have foreseen these issues," said CI Games executive producer Tobias Heussner. "However, we would like to assure our players that our highly experienced, professional and dedicated team are working hard with the platform holder and engine provider to resolve the problems as soon as feasibly possible, to ensure we can bring the PlayStation 5 community the high caliber sniping game they have been waiting for.

"We will offer a free digital upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version with all physical and digital purchases of the PlayStation 4 release."

View a preview of the game below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles