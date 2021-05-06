Call of Duty: Mobile Tops 500 Million Downloads - News

/ 79 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick in the recent earnings call with investors revealed the free-to-play game, Call of Duty: Mobile, has surpassed 500 million downloads worldwide. The game also earned over $1 billion in revenue to date.

It was recently announced the Call of Duty franchise has sold over 400 million units to date, while Call of Duty: Warzone has also surpassed 100 million players. The Call of Duty franchise has grown from 51 million monthly active users in Q1 2018 to 150 million in Q1 2021.

Activision Blizzard president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegr in the same earnings call also revealed that Sledgehammer Games is the lead developer for this year's Call of Duty game, which is scheduled to launch in Fall 2021.

"In particular, we are very excited for this year’s premium Call of Duty release," said Alegre. "Development is being led by Sledgehammer Games and the game is looking great and on track for its fall release."

Sledgehammer Games developed 2017's Call of Duty: WWII and 2014's Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. The studio also co-developed 2011's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with Infinity Ward and assisted with 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Thanks, VentureBeat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles