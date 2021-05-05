Blizzard's Monthly Active Players Has Dropped By 11 Million in 3 Years - News

Activision Blizzard has revealed the number of monthly active users in the first quarter of 2021 has dropped to 27 million. This is down 11 million from the first quarter of 2018 where the Blizzard games had 38 million monthly active users, according to Massively Overpowered.

Blizzard did report that World of Warcraft Classic and World of Warcraft Shadowlands did help increase revenue seven percent year-over-year. The company did say that Diablo Immortal is entering its second phase of testing and will launch worldwide later this year.

Blizzard monthly active users by quarter:

38M in Q1 2018

37M in Q2 2018

37M in Q3 2018

35M in Q4 2018

32M in Q1 2019

32M in Q2 2019

33M in Q3 2019

32M in Q4 2019

32M in Q1 2020

32M in Q2 2020

30M in Q3 2020

29M in Q4 2020

27M in Q1 2021

Activision Blizzard as a whole saw the number of monthly active users grow 16 percent from 374 million in Q1 2018 to 435 million in Q1 2021. This was primarily driven by the popularity of the Call of Duty franchise, which has grown from 51 million to 150 million monthly active users.

Candy Crush developer King, who is a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, saw its number of monthly active users drop in the past three years from 285 million to 258 million.

