Call of Duty 2021 is A Next-Gen Experience By Sledgehammer Games, Says Activision

Activision Blizzard president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegre during an earnings call to investors revealed that Sledgehammer Games is the lead developer for this year's Call of Duty game, which is scheduled to launch in Fall 2021.

The COO added that the game is being built as a next-generation experience that will have "stunning visuals" in its campaign and multiplayer modes.

"In particular, we are very excited for this year’s premium Call of Duty release," said Alegre. "Development is being led by Sledgehammer Games and the game is looking great and on track for its fall release."

This is a built for next-generation experience with stunning visuals across campaign, multiplayer and co-operative modes of play, designed to both integrate with and enhance the existing COD ecosystem," added Alegre. "We look forward to sharing more details with the community soon."

Sledgehammer Games developed 2017's Call of Duty: WWII and 2014's Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. The studio also co-developed 2011's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with Infinity Ward and assisted with 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

