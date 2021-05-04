Google Stadia VP and Head of Product has Left Google - News

/ 410 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The vice president and head of product at Google Stadia John Justice has left the company, according to a report from The Information.

Justice has yet to update his Linkedin profile, however, Google has provided a statement to 9to5Google confirming his departure.

"We can confirm John is no longer with Google and we wish him well on his next step," said a Google representative.

Google in February announced it was shutting down its internal studios and changing its business focus with Stadia. Google cancelled multiple upcoming projects, but games that were close to release would still come out.

Google Stadia vice president and general manager Phil Harrison in an e-mail to employees at the time cited Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax as one of the reasons for the closures.

Microsoft and Google are two of the biggest tech companies and are some of the biggest competitors in the cloud service. Google likely did not want to spend the kind of money it would take to be able to compete with Microsoft's first-party lineup of studios, which has grown to 23 developers now that the ZeniMax deal is closed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles