PlayStation Trademarks Sunset Overdrive

Sony Interactive Entertainment on April 26 filed a trademark for Sunset Overdrive in the US.
Sunset Overdrive was developed by Insomniac Games and published by Microsoft. It released for the Xbox One in October 2014 and for PC via Steam in November 2018.
Insomniac Games retained the rights to the IP and now that they are a first-party developer for Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation owns the rights to it. This is the first time Sony Interactive Entertainment has registered the trademark.
Here is an overview of the game:
Don’t miss the single-player campaign from the game that IGN awarded Best Xbox One Game of 2014, the game that Polygon rated 9 out of 10, and the game that Eurogamer calls “a breath of fresh air.” In Sunset Overdrive, the year is 2027 and Sunset City is under siege. A contaminated energy drink has transformed most of the population into toxic mutants. For many it's the end of the world, but for you it’s a dream come true. Your old boss? Dead. Your boring job? Gone. Transform the open-world into your tactical playground by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across the city while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive, irreverent, stylish, and totally unique adventure.
Embrace the chaos of Sunset City through a hyper-colorful, post-apocalyptic single-player campaign and two bonus expansions, Mystery of Mooil Rig and Dawn of the Rise of the Fallen Machines. Outgun crazed mutants, homicidal robots, and villainous thugs on your journeys with the included Weapons Pack.
Oh man, this game was SUCH a great time to play! I was always so bummed it didn't get the recognition it deserved. Enjoy, PS5 gamers!
Insomniac are killing it lately. If they remaster Sunset Overdrive for PS5, I'll get it day 1.
I'm not going to get hopeful for this, as Sony straight up said that they had no interest in reviving Sunset Overdrive back when they acquired Insomniac in 2019, this is most likely just them renewing the trademark so that somebody doesn't steal it. But it sure would be nice if they remastered the first game for PS5 using the newer build of their engine used on Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, and then started work on a sequel.
I dont mean to be too pedantic but technically they havent refiled said trademark. Rather the trademark status was updated. It seems the document makes reference to SIE (the new owner) having to prove they were making use of the trademark, which they evidenced with the game's release on steam. Then this year in April the USPTO accepted the evidence and updated the mark.
Make of that what you will but it does for the time being seem to be part of the IP maintenance/hygiene process. That said, Drew Murray left to rejoin Insomniac so a sequel is definitely possible.