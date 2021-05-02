Report: Microsoft Looking to Cut Xbox Store Fees to 12% - News

Microsoft last week announced it will reduce its cut of revenue from game sales on the Windows Store from 30 percent to just 12 percent starting August 1st. This reduction matches the 12 percent revenue split that Epic Games offers on its Epic Games Store, while Valve takes a 30 percent cut on revenue on Steam.

Confidential documents filed in the Epic Games vs. Apple case in January, which was spotted by The Verge, suggest that Microsoft had been looking at reducing its revenue cut on the Xbox Store from 30 percent to 12 percent. One table says "all games will move to 88 / 12 in CY21."

Microsoft did tell The Verge that it has no plans to change its revenue share on the Xbox Store right now. This could mean that either the plans have changed and it is no longer happening or it is possible they are not ready to announce the change.

"We have no plans to change the revenue share for console games at this time," said the Microsoft spokesperson.

The report also reveals that Microsoft has been planning to lower its revenue cut with games on the Windows Store, but with one difference. The games would need to work with xCloud for the better revenue share for publishers and developers.

"There is a proposal currently under Gaming Leadership Team consideration to adopt 88 / 12 as a public PC games revenue share for all games in exchange for the grant of streaming rights to Microsoft," reads the document.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

