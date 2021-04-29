Microsoft Reduces Windows Store Cut to Just 12 Percent - News

Microsoft has made a big move by greatly reducing its cut of revenue from game sales on the Windows Store from 30 percent to just 12 percent starting August 1st.

"Game developers are at the heart of bringing great games to our players, and we want them to find success on our platforms," said the head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty. "That’s why today we’re announcing that we’re updating our Microsoft Store terms for PC game developers.

"As part of our commitment to empower every PC game creator to achieve more, starting on August 1 the developer share of Microsoft Store PC games sales net revenue will increase to 88%, from 70%. A clear, no-strings-attached revenue share means developers can bring more games to more players and find greater commercial success from doing so."

The changes will only be happening on PC and not Xbox consoles. The reduction to just 12 percent matches the revenue split that Epic Games offers on its Epic Games Store. Valve takes a 30 percent cut on revenue on Steam, which is still by far the most popular digital gaming store on PC.

"We empower developers to decide how to deliver their work based on their creative vision," Booty added. "Developing for PC was a priority for Microsoft Flight Simulator last year, using the help of Azure AI, machine learning, Azure Cognitive Services, and Bing Maps to bring the entire planet to life.

"We’re also looking forward to releasing Age of Empires IV this fall, which modernizes the iconic RTS franchise for new and returning players with the first all-new title in the last 10 years. We’re building on our history in PC gaming with the addition of inXile entertainment, Obsidian, and Bethesda to our development teams – bringing their world-class talent and heritage into the Xbox team.

"We’re proud to empower all developers with the platform and services they need to execute their vision and provide exceptional experiences on PC. We introduced DirectX 12 Ultimate to both Xbox Series X|S and PC; coupled with the newly announced DirectX 12 Agility SDK, this enables incredible graphics experiences, like ray tracing, for an even larger set of PC gamers.

"We’re taking the work we did with our Auto HDR technology on Xbox to PC gamers, which is currently being tested with over 1,000 DirectX-based games. We’re also bringing DirectStorage technology on Xbox to PC, which means vastly reduced load times and more expansive and detailed virtual worlds."

Booty added that Microsoft has never been in a better position to deliver games to PC, with Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda developing games for PC and Xbox consoles.

"We know that we still have a lot of work to do, but based on the response from both PC gamers and PC game developers, we think that we’re headed in the right direction for this community with the investments we’re making.

"We have never been in a better position as an organization to deliver for PC gamers, with Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda developing content for both PC and Xbox, the Windows and DirectX teams creating technologies that empower developers and provide PC players with features that specifically take advantage of PC hardware, Xbox Game Pass for PC featuring games for every type of PC gamer with Xbox Game Studio games coming on day one, and the ongoing evolution of the Xbox app and Xbox Game Bar.

"We’ll continue listening to the community to ensure we’re delivering on our promises, and respecting how players choose to play. This is especially true as we head into the second half of 2021, when our work across the entire PC ecosystem has the potential to come together in a way that propels the industry forward and brings great games to more gamers around the world."

