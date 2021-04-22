New Battlefield Arrives in 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE announced a new Battlefield will launch for consoles and PC in Holiday 2021, while a second Battlefield game will launch for mobile in 2022.

The 2021 Battlefield game is being developed by the biggest ever Battlefield development team for the next-generation consoles and PC. It will feature an"epic scale, all-out military warfare, game-changing destruction, massive battles, and more.

"I know everyone is wanting more detail about what’s to come for Battlefield this year, and I promise we have A LOT to show you in the coming months," said DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson. "We’re putting some things together for when we reveal the next generation of Battlefield, and we can’t wait to show that to you all...but for now, we have a couple of things we wanted to tell you about.

"First, we’re really excited to have the biggest Battlefield development team ever working on our console and PC game for this Holiday season, and second...we have something very exciting to talk about on mobile!"

Gabrielson added, "2021 is an exciting time for us here at DICE. Working with more world-class development studios within Electronic Arts, we have our biggest team ever on a Battlefield game for console and PC. Our friends at Criterion and DICE LA are working with us on our shared vision for the game, while the team in Gothenburg is taking technology in the game to the next level. Together, we are creating a jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy later in 2021.

"We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can. I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs."

More information on the 2021 Battlefield game will be released "soon."

The 2022 Battlefield mobile game is being developed in a partnership with Industrial Toys and is a standalone release that is a completely different game from the console and PC Battlefield.

