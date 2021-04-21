Sony Leaks PlayStation Plus Video Pass - News

Sony has accidentally published a logo for a "PlayStation Plus Video Pass" and information on the new service on its Polish website that was spotted by VideoGamesChronicle before Sony removed it.

Along with a logo, a description for PlayStation Plus Video Pass was also posted: "A new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active 22.04.21 – 22.04.22. The subscription benefit is available to PS Plus users in Poland."

It isn't clear if this new service will only be available in Poland or worldwide. However, with the dates of April 22, 2021 to April 22, 2022 for a trial service we will likely find out later today or tomorrow.

Sony did previously announce the PlayStation Store would stop offering movies and TV shows for purchase and rental on August 31, 2021. However, previously purchased content will still remain available.

PlayStation Plus Video Pass could be a way for Sony to increase the value of its PlayStation Plus service by adding some of its Sony Pictures content.

