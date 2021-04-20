Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan Leaves Blizzard after 19 Years - News

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan announced today he is leaving Blizzard after 19 years at the company. Aaron Keller, who is a Blizzard veteran and founding developer of the Overwatch team, has been promoted to game director for Overwatch 2.

"I am leaving Blizzard Entertainment after 19 amazing years," said Kaplan. "It was truly the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for such a passionate audience. I want to express my deep appreciation to everyone at blizzard who supported our games, our game teams and our players. But I want to say a special thanks to the wonderful game developers that shared in the journey of creation with me."

Kaplan added, "Speaking of Overwatch 2, development is continuing at a good pace. We have an exceptional vision we’re executing on, the reaction from many of you to the updates we shared at BlizzConline thrilled us, and we have exciting reveals planned for this year and beyond as we ramp to launch. We’ll be sharing more frequent updates about Overwatch 2 progress and new features in the live game with you all very soon.

"While I have no pretenses about filling Jeff’s shoes, I’m excited to step into the game director role and continue to be part of a team that’s putting all of its heart, talent, and focus into the next iteration of Overwatch, and I’m honored to continue serving this incredible community."

Overwatch released in May 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, while a sequel, Overwatch 2, was announced in November 2019.

