Zombie Army 4: Dead War Free Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Upgrade Boosts FPS and Resolution - News

/ 301 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Rebellion has announced a free next-generation upgrade for Zombie Army 4: Dead War on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 platforms.

The game on the PS5 starting today, April 6 has been boosted to a dynamic 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, and features faster loading times.

The update will arrive on Xbox Series consoles on Thursday, April 8. The game on the Xbox Series S will run at a dynamic 1080p at 60 frames per second, as well as featuring reduced loading times.

On the Xbox Series X, the game will have a quality and performance mode. The quality mode will run the game at a dynamic 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, while the performance mode runs at 1080p resolution at 120 frames per second. It will also feature reduced loading times.

Read the patch notes below:

PlayStation (6th April):

4K* @ 60Hz only

Reduced loading times

*DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS.

Xbox (8th April):

Series S

1080p* @ 60Hz only

Reduced loading times

Series X

Includes quality/performance toggle with the following settings Quality – 4k* @ 60Hz Performance – 1080p @ 120Hz**

• Reduced loading times

*DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS.

**Requires a 120Hz display with HDMI 2.1 support.

In addition, this week’s patches come with the following fixes and improvements;

Balance changes have been applied to mission, Death Canal

Cross-platform multiplayer added for Windows 10 Store with Steam and Epic

New music, combat pieces and general gameplay pieces added across all platforms

Fixes applied to Damnation Valley to address issues raised with The Fan Service Challenge and with characters getting stuck in the Scaffolding Area

In chapter 4 of Deeper than Hell, ‘Stop Schweiger Completing The Occult Engine’ objective will now update after killing all the zombies present in the area

In chapter 4 of Alpine Blitz, players can no longer get stuck inside carriages

On Xbox, cut scene audio issues fixed in Deeper than Hell

General bug fixing and improvements

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles