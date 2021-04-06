The Signifier: Director’s Cut Arrives April 22 for PC - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Playmestudio announced the psychological thriller, The Signifier: Director’s Cut, will launch for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on April 22. It will also launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Signifier is a surreal first-person adventure that blends experimental investigation, psychology and artificial intelligence. When the vice president of the world’s largest tech company turns up dead in her home, it’s up to you to explore her memories and emotions with a revolutionary brain scanner to uncover what happened. Move freely between three dimensions — reality, objective memories and subjective feelings — searching for clues in mind-bending environments, discovering important revelations, solving puzzles, and putting the pieces together in pursuit of the truth.

Director’s Cut Features:

Expanded narrative content featuring new memories, dialogue and voice-over, three additional story endings, and a new epilogue giving greater insight to key characters and choices.

Next-gen enhancements, including support for an average of 60 FPS at 4K and 100+ FPS at 1080p, as well as faster loading times and high-resolution textures.

Improved performance and experience, including better load times and frame rate, revamped animations and UI, and optimizations for lower-end PCs.

Bonus gameplay features, including a new difficulty setting for those purely interested in experiencing the game’s story, plus new menu tips, clues, and remappable controls.

Free upgrade for anyone who owns The Signifier on Steam, GOG . com , or the Humble Store when the new title update launches!

