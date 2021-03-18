PS5 Sales Top 6 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 28-Mar 6 - Sales

/ 1,471 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 423,187 units sold for the week ending March 6, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 80.79 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 201,033 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.08 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 103,237 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.94 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 43,366 units, the Xbox One sold 19,234 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,453 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 137,453 units (48.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 147,330 units (-77.3%), the Xbox One is down 69,206 units (-78.3%), and the 3DS is down 10,573 units (-87.9%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 423,187 ( 80,793,408 ) PlayStation 5 - 201,033 ( 6,078,333 ) Xbox Series X|S - 103,237 ( 3,944,563 ) PlayStation 4 - 43,366 ( 115,150,983 ) Xbox One - 19,234 ( 49,926,854 ) 3DS - 1,453 ( 75,922,374 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 176,610 PlayStation 5 - 72,083 Xbox Series X|S - 59,350 PlayStation 4 - 13,237 Xbox One - 13,004 3DS - 343

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 101,614 PlayStation 5 - 83,569 Xbox Series X|S - 31,268 PlayStation 4 - 23,389 Xbox One - 4,831 3DS - 309 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 131,243 PlayStation 5 - 39,698 Xbox Series X|S - 8,346 PlayStation 4 - 5,823 Xbox One - 780 3DS - 859

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,720 PlayStation 5 - 5,683 Xbox Series X|S - 4,273 PlayStation 4 - 917 Xbox One - 615 3DS - 22

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles