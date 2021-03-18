Experience to Announced New Dungeon RPG on Marcg 26 - News

Experience will be announcing a new dungeon RPG on March 26 at 21:00 JST during its EXP Channel 3rd Season #24 broadcast, which will be livestreamed on YouTube.

"An izakaya talk information program hosted by the producer and director while drinking," reads the description. "We will continue to share the latest information on our company’s titles this month.

"The pickup title is a 'new dungeon RPG.'"

