Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sets New Nintendo Record, Sells Over 7 Million Units in Europe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a huge success for Nintendo with 31.18 million units shipped in 2020 alone.

The game has now set a new Nintendo record with over seven million units sold in Europe, which makes it the largest first-year total for any Nintendo game in the region. The figure includes physical and digital sales.

The seven million units sold means that one-third of Nintendo Switch owners in Europe have purchased the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons released for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.

