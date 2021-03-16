Spider-Man: Miles Morales Tops the UK Charts as More PS5 Stock Becomes Available - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has taken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending March 13, 2021. Sales for the game dropped 36 percent week-on-week as more PS5 stock became available. The PS5 version accounted for 90% of the sales of the game.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury drops down to second place as sales decreased 15 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in third, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth, and the Switch version of Minecraft is in fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Valhalla Super Mario 3D All-Stars Ring Fit Adventure

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

