Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 217 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 7, 2021.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in second place for a second week. NBA 2K21 jumps up from 10th to third place, while Grand Theft Auto V moves up from fifth to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races up to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party Assassin's Creed Valhalla Animal Crossing: New Horizons Little Nightmares II

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles