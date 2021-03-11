Square Enix Presents Digital Direct Set for March 18 - News

Square Enix announced it will be holding its first digital-direct, Square Enix Presents, on Thursday, March 18 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

The 40 minutes long digital event will feature the world premiere of the next entry in the Life is Strange series, along with other trailers and announcements from upcoming Square Enix titles.

Other games confirmed for the digital event includes Outriders, Marvel's Avengers, Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary, new games from Square Enix Montreal, Just Cause mobile, and Balan Wonderland.

Let's gooo!



