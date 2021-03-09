Super Bomberman R Online Rated for PC by ESRB - News

Super Bomberman R released alongside the Nintendo Switch in March 2017. Super Bomberman R Online did get a release last year on Google Stadia that took Super Bomberman R and added a 64 player battle mode.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board has rated Super Bomberman R Online for PC. This is the first mention of a release on PC for the game.

"This is an online action game in which players compete in Bomberman matches against other players," reads the ESRB summary for the game. "From a top-down perspective, players set cartoony bombs on a gird-based arena to clear blocks and defeat roaming opponents. When struck by explosions, opponents generally become dizzied and are flung off screen. A handful of characters use weapons such as swords, squirt guns, and chainsaws to stun each other. One character is depicted with blood-like decals on its mouth and chainsaw; a nurse character is seen with red blood-like stains on her outfit. The words “damn” and “hell” are heard in the game."

