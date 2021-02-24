Halo TV Series Moves to Paramount+, Premieres Q1 2022 - News

The TV series based on the popular video game franchise, Halo, has been in development for many years and we will need to wait another year. Deadline reports the TV series has moved from Showtime to the ViacomCBS streaming service, Paramount+, and it will premiere in Q1 2022.

The Halo TV series is produced by Showtime in collaboration with developer 343 Industries. The series is in production in Budapest and stars Pablo Schreiber.

Between 55% and 60% of the first season of the series had been filmed when production was shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It delivers the visceral excitement of playing the game, along with a much deeper emotional experience around the Spartans, human beings who got their humanity chemically and genetically altered," said CBS CCO David Nevins. "The story is about reclaiming what makes them human, and therefore it’s a very powerful story."

Nevins added they were looking for signature shows for Paramount+ beyond the Star Trek franchise and says the Halo series could be another defining series for the service.

"We were on the hunt for signature shows beyond the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and were thinking, what could be a defining series for Paramount+," Nevins said. "Halo always fit the bill, but seeing it, we felt it would work."

CBS All Access is being rebranded as Paramount+.

