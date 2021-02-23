Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Switch - News

After teasing a release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch yesterday, Activision has confirmed the game will be launching on March 26 for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, and "later in 2021" for the Switch.

The next-generation version of the game will have two modes. On the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 it will run at either 120 FPS at 1080p or 60 FPS at 4K, while on the Xbox Series S it runs at 1440p and upscaled to 4K. It will also support spatial audio.

Owners of the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version for $10. It also gives you access skater, Powell-Peralta mascot Ripper, and some retro gear and skins. If you bought the Digital Deluxe Edition you can upgrade for free.

Read an FAQ on the next-generation versions below:

How do I upgrade my game from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5?

Digital Deluxe Edition

Purchasers of the Digital Deluxe edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for PlayStation 4 will have the option to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 version of the game at no cost** through the PlayStation Store. An internet connection is required to upgrade the game.

** Upgrade offer will cost 100 Yen in Japan.

Standard Digital Edition

Purchasers of a standard digital edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for PlayStation 4 will have the option to upgrade to PlayStation 5 through the PlayStation Store. An internet connection is required to upgrade the game.

Standard and Collector’s Editions

Purchasers of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for PlayStation 4 on disc will have the option to upgrade to PlayStation 5 through the PlayStation Store. Players will then use the game disc to download or play the game on PlayStation 5. An internet connection is required to upgrade the game.

To download or play on PlayStation 5, insert your Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 game disc into your PlayStation 5 and launch the game. You will need to keep your disc in your PlayStation 5 every time you wish to play.

Please note: The standard disc version upgrade offer is not compatible with the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition disc-free console.

Transferring saved game data

Follow these steps to transfer your saved game data from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

Please note: Create a Park save files will not be transferred.

Before you begin, be sure your consoles are connected to the internet and that you're logged in to your PlayStation account.

Launch Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on your PlayStation 4. On the Hub submenu, navigate to the Options and select Accept. Navigate to Upload Save and select Accept. When the prompt appears, navigate to Accept and select Confirm. Once the upload is complete, select Confirm to close the prompt. Launch Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on your PlayStation 5. On the Hub submenu, navigate to the Options and select Accept. Navigate to Download Save and select Accept. When the prompt appears, navigate to Accept and select Confirm. Once the download is complete, you will be taken back to the Hub submenu.

How do I upgrade my game from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S?

Digital Deluxe Edition

Purchasers of the Digital Deluxe edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Xbox One will have the option to upgrade to an Xbox Series X|S version of the game at no cost through the Xbox Store. An internet connection is required to upgrade the game.

Standard Digital Edition

Purchasers of a standard digital edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Xbox One will have the option to upgrade to an Xbox Series X|S version through the Xbox Store. An internet connection is required to upgrade the game.

Please note: The upgrade offer is not available with physical versions of the game on Xbox One.

Transferring saved game data

Follow these steps to transfer your saved game data from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S.

Before you begin, be sure your Xbox Series X|S is connected to the internet and that you're are logged in to your Xbox account.

Launch Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on your Xbox Series X|S. Press A to start. The game will automatically sync your saved game data.

What do I get if I purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S version of the game?

PlayStation 5

Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Edition

The Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle edition entitles you to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. If you want to play on your PlayStation 4, you can boot up your PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation 4 version will be part of your library. You will need to download it if not done so already. This version also includes access to the Digital Deluxe Edition content, which includes “The Ripper” skater from Powell-Peralta®, unique retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen, and unique retro content for the Create-A-Skater mode.

Standard Physical Edition

This edition entitles you to the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Xbox Series X|S

Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Edition

The Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle edition entitles you to both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. If you want to play on your Xbox One, you can boot up your Xbox One, and the Xbox One version will be part of your library. You will need to download it if not done so already. This version also includes access to the Digital Deluxe Edition content, which includes “The Ripper” skater from Powell-Peralta®, unique retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen, and unique retro content for the Create-A-Skater mode.

Standard Physical Edition (Xbox Series X only)

This edition entitles you to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions of the game.

How do I pre-order the game?

PlayStation 5

Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Edition

You can buy the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle to begin playing now on PlayStation 4. This edition also entitles you to a PlayStation 5 version of the game, which you can download from the PlayStation Store when the game launches on March 26.

Standard Physical Edition

You can pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 now through a preferred retailer in select territories.

Xbox Series X|S

Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Edition

You can buy the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle to begin playing now on Xbox One. This edition also entitles you to an Xbox Series X|S version of the game, which you can download from the Xbox Store when the game launches on March 26.

Standard Physical Edition (Xbox Series X only)

You can pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 now through a preferred retailer in select territories.

Nintendo Switch

You can pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 now through a preferred retailer in select territories. Pre-orders are coming soon to the Nintendo eShop.

The release date on Switch has not yet been announced. Follow @TonyHawkTheGame for more information regarding the release date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

