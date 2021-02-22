Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Teased for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Switch - News

/ 703 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in August 2020. It now appears a release on other platforms might have been teased.

The official Tony Hawk Twitter account in a tweet asked the official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account about hooking it up on releasing the game on more platforms. The Crash Twitter account replied by saying "let me see what I can do. Activision, any help?"

It was recently announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on March 12 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise. The game will also launch later this year for PC.

The official Nintendo of America Twitter account quote tweeted the original tweet with a pair of eyes and replied to the tweet chain by saying "C’mon Crash make it happen for Tony Hawk."

This hints the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, and quite possibly the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Whoa! Who’s dis? JK let me see what I can do 🤔 @Activision, any help? — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) February 22, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles