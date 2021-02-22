Diablo II: Resurrected Has Mod Support, PC Specs Revealed - News

Publisher Blizzard Entertainment and developer Vicarious Visions a few days ago announced Diablo II: Resurrected, which is a remaster of Diablo II and the Lord of Destruction expansion. The game has been remastered with 3D visuals, improved animations, and spell effects in 4K resolution.

The Battle.net listing for Diablo II: Resurrected has revealed the PC requirements. This includes Windows 10 for minimum and recommended, as well as 30 GB of storage.

It has also been confirmed the game will have full mod support, via the official Diablo Twitter account.

Check out the complete PC requirements below:

Minimum Requirements

Operating System – Windows 10

Processor – Intel Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

Video – Nvidia GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

Memory – 8 GB RAM

Storage – 30 GB

Internet – Broadband Internet connection

Resolution – 1280 x 720

Recommended Requirements

Operating System – Windows 10

Processor – Intel Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Video – Nvidia GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Memory – 16 GB RAM

Storage – 30 GB

Internet – Broadband Internet connection

Resolution – 1920 x 1080

Diablo II: Resurrected will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net in 2021. It has cross-progression support on all platforms.

📜 MOD SUPPORT



Why you would want to manipulate this Hell? Are you some sort of demon yourself? Woe! Yes, mod support will be here in Diablo II. I beg of you to go easy on a poor old man. — Diablo (@Diablo) February 20, 2021

