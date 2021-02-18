Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One This Summer - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic announced will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this summer alongside the Nintendo Switch version, which was announced yesterday.

The game first launched for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in August 2020.

Time to get your bean on, @FallGuysGame is dropping onto Xbox Series X|S + Xbox One this summer ✨ pic.twitter.com/LniAbC0LsU — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) February 18, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains! Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!

Key Features:

Massive Online Pandemonium – Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem.

– Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem. Competitive and Cooperative – Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated!

– Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated! Comically Physical – Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure!

– Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure! Delightfully Customizable – Fail in style with everything from fashionable pineapple couture to the latest in bunny hats available to customize your look in Fall Guys.

