Studio Behind Many Zelda Remakes is Hiring for a Medieval and Stylish Game

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Grezzo, best known for developing several remakes in The Legend of Zelda franchise, is currently hiring. The studio is looking to hire a programmer, an effects designer, and a UI designer.

The job listings say the game will be built using the Unity engine, VisualStudio, git, redmine, and jenkins. The design of the game is described as being "medieval" and "stylish." While the game won't be photorealistic, it takes elements from reality and will put a twist on them.

Grezzo has developed the remakes of Switch exclusive, Link’s Awakening, as well as Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask. The developer has worked with Nintendo since 2010 with the WiiWare game, Line Attack Heroes.

Thanks, NintendoEverything.

