New Game+ Expo 2021 to be Held on March 4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 193 Views
The second New Game+ Expo will be held on March 4 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on Twitch. After the broadcast is over, it will be uploaded to the New Game+ Expo YouTube channel.
The digital showcase will feature upcoming titles, updates, and special guest appearances from several video game publishers.
Here is the list of publishers that are participating:
- Aksys Games
- Arc System Works America
- GungHo Online Entertainment America
- Grasshopper Manufacture
- Idea Factory International
- Inti Creates
- Koei Tecmo America
- Natsume Inc.
- NIS America, Inc.
- Playism
- PM Studios
