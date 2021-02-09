Yooka-Laylee Developer Playtonic to Reveal Next Game 'Soon' - News

Yooka-Laylee series developer Playtonic recently announced it will be rebranding itself and said "there is a good reason for us doing so."

The developer in a post on Twitter said thanked their fans and community for being patient and that they will be revealing something "soon."

"We know you're all wondering what we have cooking, and although we can't say just yet, something will be revealed SOON," said the developer. "Thank you for being patient with us."

It is likely the rebranding is what will be announced soon and possibly the studios' next game.

We'd like to give our community, our friends, a giant hug 💚💜



We know you're all wondering what we have cooking, and although we can't say just yet, something will be revealed SOON.



Thank you for being patient with us 🙂 — Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) February 8, 2021

