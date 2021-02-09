By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Yooka-Laylee Developer Playtonic to Reveal Next Game 'Soon'

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 275 Views

Yooka-Laylee series developer Playtonic recently announced it will be rebranding itself and said "there is a good reason for us doing so." 

The developer in a post on Twitter said thanked their fans and community for being patient and that they will be revealing something "soon." 

"We know you're all wondering what we have cooking, and although we can't say just yet, something will be revealed SOON," said the developer. "Thank you for being patient with us."

It is likely the rebranding is what will be announced soon and possibly the studios' next game. 

drbunnig (1 hour ago)

Look forward to seeing what they've got in store. The Impossible Lair was a great game.

