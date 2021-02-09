Little Nightmares Sales Top 3 Million Units, Little Nightmares II Gets Launch Trailer - Sales

/ 231 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Tarsier Studios have announced Little Nightmares has sold over three million units worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

The launch trailer for Little Nightmares II has also been released ahead of its release on February 11 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and GOG, and Google Stadia. It will also launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

View the Little Nightmares II launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of Little Nightmares II:



Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower.

With Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower. Their journey won’t be easy; Mono and Six will face a host of new threats from the terrible residents of this world.

Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles