Xbox Series X|S Outsells PS5 in South Africa

The Xbox Series X|S has been outselling the PlayStation 5 in South Africa since the consoles launched in November, according to two major retailers, BT Games and Raru, who spoke with MyBroadband.

Retailer Raru revealed it has sold twice as many Xbox Series X|S consoles as it has PlayStation 5 consoles. BT Games did not say how much better the Xbox Series X|S has sold.

Both retailers did add that there is more demand for the PS5 than the Xbox Series X|S when you look at pre-orders and the number of consoles on people's wishlists. The reason the Xbox Series X|S has sold better is that it has had better stock available.

"It would be fair to say any new PS5 console allocations will be snapped up pretty quickly as soon as they become available again," said Raru.

"On the PS5 console front, we received three different allocation sizes last year," the retailer added. "A smallish one for launch, then a much bigger one for the second drop late in December, and a tiny supplemental drop just before the end of year as well."

Raru has received a "much bigger allocation" of the Xbox Series X|S when compared to the PS5.

"Since then though the Xbox Series X console stock has all been sold out for the past month or two. There is however some limited stock available again on the Xbox Series S console."

Raru is expecting to get more stock this coming week, however, these consoles have already been sold. It is expecting the next batch after that to not arrive until April.

The Xbox distributor in South Africa, Prima Interactive, said it has been getting a decent supply of Xbox Series X|S consoles with new stock coming in every month since it launched in November.

The Official PlayStation distributor in South Africa, Gamefinity, said component shortages on the PS5 and PS4 means supply constraints will last into the second half of this year. It does expect more PS5 stock will be available in South Africa starting in March.

"Demand has been unprecedented, far exceeding those of the previous generations," said Gamefinity.

"Limited, if any stock, has as yet made it onto retailer shelves and unlikely to do so in the coming months as retailers service lists of customers who have expressed interest."

