Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 Not Launching Until At Least 2022 - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Activision Blizzard CFO and president of emerging businesses Dennis M. Durkin during an earnings call announced Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 will not be launching in 2021.

"We expect Blizzard’s net bookings to grow, given the momentum in World of Warcraft and the other initiatives we have in the business," said Durkin.

"Our outlook does not include Diablo IV or Overwatch 2 launching in 2021. And while Diablo Immortal is progressing well and we anticipate its launch later this year, we don’t have any material contribution from the title in our outlook presently."

Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 were announced at BlizzCon 2019. Neither game has been given a release date or release window, so them not launching until 2022 at the earliest is not a big surprise.

Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 are in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Overwatch 2 is also in development for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles