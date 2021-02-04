Elemental Knights Online R Out Now for PS4 - News

/ 226 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Winlight has released the MMORPG, Elemental Knights Online R, for the PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game previously launched for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop, iOS, and Android.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:



Let’s start! Elemental Knights R!

Make your own characters and start on a magnificent adventure with a beautiful fantasy world. You can dress up and adventure as you wish with your favorite cosplay and skills. Even one person can play freely. There are also full-fledged features to customize the character freely with many classes and growing functions. It is an online role-playing game that you can adventure with players all over the world via the internet (MMORPG).

There are four types of base classes you can choose first:

Fighter – Can attack and defend.

– Can attack and defend. Cleric – Protects their friends by recovery.

– Protects their friends by recovery. Thief – Good at fast attacks.

– Good at fast attacks. Wizard – Has high power magical attacks.

If you proceed with the adventure you can change to another class based on the first selected class.

Let’s release a class skill by achieving quests!

As you advance adventure, you will see many NPC (non player character) to ask you for quests. By solving their “wish” you will be able to learn class specific skills. So let’s positively achieve the quests if you find them.

Let’s aim for higher classes!

You can receive a story quest “Battle of Rampart” at class Lv 10. By achieving this quest you will be able to change to another class that can learn even more powerful skills. If you reach to this feature you will be able to fully enjoy the world of Elemental Knights, so please try as your first goal.

Other classes aiming from base classes:

Guardian

Magiknight

Monk

Assassin

Bishop

Warlock

Special class with the power of the dragon:

Dragon Buster

Dragon Lancer

Dragon Saber

And legendary classes will be become that only people who master base classes:

Samurai

Ninja

A number of great adventures starting soon!

Meadows, deserts, oceans, caves, volcanoes, snowy mountains in the world where spirits live! A vast world waits for you!

A place where the legendary weapons sleeping where the dragon waits at the top! Dragon Tower!

Protect the city from massive monsters! Defensive war!

Dark king that comes from different dimensions then you aim for special rewards! Dark king battle!

Chance to get rare items when you adventure every day! Daily quest!

Let’s grow your character by combining over 10000 kinds of equipment and skills of various classes!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles