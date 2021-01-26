Switch vs PS4 Sales Comparison - Switch Lead Grows by 5M in December 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4.

Switch Vs. PS4 Global:

Gap change in latest month: 5,006,710 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 7,781,437 - Switch

Total Lead: 13,658,594 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 76,989,289

PS4 Total Sales: 63,330,695

December 2020 is the 46th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 5.01 million units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 7.78 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 13.66 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

The 46th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is December 2020, while for the PlayStation 4 it is August 2017. The Switch has sold 76.99 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 63.33 million units during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 4 did not reach current Switch sales until month 53.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 114.83 million units through December 2020. The Nintendo Switch is currently 37.84 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

