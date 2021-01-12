Animal Crossing: New Horizons Was the Best-Selling Game in France in 2020 - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the best-selling retail game in France in 2020, according to Oscar Lemaire of the French sales site Ludostrie.

Lemaire posted a list of the best-selling game in each year dating back to 1997. This is the first time since 2013 the best-selling game was not FIFA. 2014 through 2019 saw FIFA 15 to FIFA 20 as the best-selling game in France. This is also the first time a Nintendo game topped the charts since 2008 When Mario Kart Wii was number one.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

Animal Crossing New Horizons est le jeu vidéo le plus vendu de l'année 2020 en France en physique. C'est la première fois depuis 7 ans que ce n'est pas un FIFA en tête du classement, et la première fois depuis 12 ans que ce n'est pas un FIFA/COD/GTA. pic.twitter.com/PRuBa9asje — Oscar Lemaire (@oscarlemaire) January 12, 2021

