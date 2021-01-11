PS5 Had the Biggest Console Launch in History, Says PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 732 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES press conference announced the PlayStation 5 was the biggest launch ever for Sony and was the biggest video game console launch in history.
He did not provide any exact figures during the announcement. He did mention PlayStation IPs expanding to new audiences with the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and The Last of Us HBO series.
The PlayStation 5 has sold through an estimated 4.48 million units through December 26, according to VGChartz estimates.
Sony Interactive Entertainment's CEO Jim Ryan stated at the CES press conference today that the PS5 was the most successful launch for the company and the biggest console launch of all time.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 11, 2021
No actual sales figures provided and technically this comment is nothing new. pic.twitter.com/B8nLYwVGQj
No game news or updates, but Ryan did highlight that Sony's IP is expanding to new audiences with the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland later this year, and The Last of Us series coming to HBO.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 11, 2021
