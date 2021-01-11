By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PS5 Had the Biggest Console Launch in History, Says PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 732 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES press conference announced the PlayStation 5 was the biggest launch ever for Sony and was the biggest video game console launch in history. 

He did not provide any exact figures during the announcement. He did mention PlayStation IPs expanding to new audiences with the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and The Last of Us HBO series.

The PlayStation 5 has sold through an estimated 4.48 million units through December 26, according to VGChartz estimates.

siebensus4 (12 minutes ago)

...and what about software sales?

LivncA_Dis3 (44 minutes ago)

Woohoo!congrats sony hopefully I get my console too!

Darwinianevolution (3 hours ago)
Random_Matt (4 hours ago)
