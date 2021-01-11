Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tops the Europe Charts in Final Week of 2020 - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has topped the Europe charts for week 53, which ended January 3, 2020.

FIFA 21 is in second place, while Grand Theft Auto V takes third place. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in fourth place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in Europe:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The top 5 of weekly sales in units, based on the retail panels of GSD (Games Sales Data), complimented with digital downloads on PSN, Steam, Xbox Live from 17 countries in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

