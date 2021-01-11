Switch Shipments Reach 1 Million Units in China - Sales

Nintendo with a partnership with Tencent officially released the Nintendo Switch in Mainland China on December 10, 2019. The Tencent version of the Nintendo Switch has officially shipped one million units in China.

Sales for the Switch weren't the highest due to a limited number of available games and COVID-19, however, the release of Ring Fit Adventure in August helped boost sales.

Tencent has released 13 games for the Switch in China, which does not include some bigger titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The one million units shipped is bigger than the combined figures of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in China over the same period, according to senior video games analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad.

The Xbox One launched in China in 2014, while the PS4 launched a year later.

