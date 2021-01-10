Best Adventure Game of 2020 - Article

/ 792 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

With their focus on story, but encompassing any number of gameplay or design elements that may be associated with other genres, adventure games stood out as some of the most advanced and immersive games available decades ago. In the last decade, adventure titles have experienced a resurgence and, consistent with that, 2020 offered a solid slate of adventure games. The games on this year’s shortlist are as excellent as they are unique from one another.

The Shortlist:

Journey to the Savage Planet

Tell Me Why

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Bugsnax

The Winner:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Runner-up: Journey to the Savage Planet

With a massive plot spanning various periods of time, 13 Sentinals: Aegis Rim delivers an emotional, complex, and breathtaking narrative. Combined with an addictive battle system, interesting progression system, and unique aesthetics, it's our winner for Best Adventure Game of 2020.

More Articles