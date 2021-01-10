By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Best Adventure Game of 2020

by Brandon J. Wysocki , posted 9 hours ago / 800 Views

With their focus on story, but encompassing any number of gameplay or design elements that may be associated with other genres, adventure games stood out as some of the most advanced and immersive games available decades ago.  In the last decade, adventure titles have experienced a resurgence and, consistent with that, 2020 offered a solid slate of adventure games.  The games on this year’s shortlist are as excellent as they are unique from one another. 

  

The Shortlist:

   

Journey to the Savage Planet

Journey To The Savage Planet

   

Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why

  

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

  

Bugsnax

Bugsnax 

  

  

  

  

The Winner:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Runner-up: Journey to the Savage Planet

With a massive plot spanning various periods of time, 13 Sentinals: Aegis Rim delivers an emotional, complex, and breathtaking narrative.  Combined with an addictive battle system, interesting progression system, and unique aesthetics, it's our winner for Best Adventure Game of 2020.


3 Comments
coolbeans (6 hours ago)

13 Sentinels is one of those games I'd never place on my wishlist were it not for the consistent praise.

Cerebralbore101 coolbeans (5 hours ago)

Hahaha so true. One of the reasons I scroll through Opencritic is to find games like this. I remember back during the SNES/Genesis days games like this one, or MUSHA, or Crusader of Centy just fell through the cracks. All three are fantastic games that deserve to be played!

axumblade (1 hour ago)

Didn't think Journey had a chance to runner up is good enough for me

