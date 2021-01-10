Best Adventure Game of 2020 - ArticleBrandon J. Wysocki , posted 9 hours ago / 800 Views
With their focus on story, but encompassing any number of gameplay or design elements that may be associated with other genres, adventure games stood out as some of the most advanced and immersive games available decades ago. In the last decade, adventure titles have experienced a resurgence and, consistent with that, 2020 offered a solid slate of adventure games. The games on this year’s shortlist are as excellent as they are unique from one another.
The Shortlist:
Journey to the Savage Planet
Tell Me Why
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Bugsnax
The Winner:
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Runner-up: Journey to the Savage Planet
With a massive plot spanning various periods of time, 13 Sentinals: Aegis Rim delivers an emotional, complex, and breathtaking narrative. Combined with an addictive battle system, interesting progression system, and unique aesthetics, it's our winner for Best Adventure Game of 2020.
13 Sentinels is one of those games I'd never place on my wishlist were it not for the consistent praise.
Hahaha so true. One of the reasons I scroll through Opencritic is to find games like this. I remember back during the SNES/Genesis days games like this one, or MUSHA, or Crusader of Centy just fell through the cracks. All three are fantastic games that deserve to be played!