Best Performance of 2020 - ArticleLee Mehr , posted 3 hours ago / 413 Views
"Sure, you have a script. But do you have an actor to sell it to an audience?" Along with Best VR Game of 2020 (link when it's up), another new category joins VGChartz's GOTY Award list. It's a privilege to write this one too. Considering how complex and dialogue-heavy stories have become since the age of Zork, it makes sense to emphasize the value voice acting/acting brings to a role. Depending on the title, it's not just rehearsing for a two hour theater play; the density of some scripts could be over a movie trilogy's worth of lines. It can be a daunting task for veterans and newcomers alike. These nominees exemplify some of the best people arduously working in the industry today.
The Shortlist:
Britt Baron as Tifa Lockheart (Final Fantasy VII Remake)
Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand (Cyberpunk 2077)
Ashley Johnson as Ellie (The Last of Us Part II)
Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough (Final Fantasy VII Remake)
Logan Cunningham as Hades (Hades)
The Winner:
Ashley Johnson as Ellie (The Last of Us Part II)
Runner-up: Logan Cunningham as Hades (Hades)
The Last of Us Part II has some... divisive elements to say the least; contrasting that, I don't believe voice acting has received a jot or tittle of derision. That's with good reason too. Since she's shouldering the lead role now, the demands for Ashley Johnson have changed. No longer the winsome teenager at Joel's side, Ellie's a different character since then. What I appreciate most about Johnson's performance here is the vocal shift from jagged hatred to pure lethargy by the end. You can tacitly feel her anguish ebb and flow - with the tides progressively rising the further she goes. There's plenty of great voice talent in the industry today, but the list gets much slimmer when it comes to capturing the range of Ellie's depression and PTSD like Johnson accomplished.
More Articles
I struggle with depression and PTSD and the nuances of Ashley Johnson's portrayal thereof are convincing enough to me that...I mean on a number of different levels it feels like Ellie IS me, or at least me under the circumstances of this game's world anyway. You can't create that kind of personal connection to a game character just superficially. That's why Ashley Johnson got my vote in this category.
BTW, that is not a picture of Tifa, that screenshot is Jessie and Cloud.
Facepalm This was among the first images I saw and went with it. Appreciate the correction.
Eh, I personally think that any of the other 3 should have gotten 1st and 2nd place, as I really liked Johnny from Cyberpunk and the 2 girls from FF7, but it's whatevs.
So funny how TLoU2 was hated by so many people at first. It's gonna go down as one of the all time greats with all the awards it is garnering.